Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles
  
Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles
Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles


Anne Hathaway is no stranger to the red carpet and has perfected the art of styling her short do in various ways.

For the Golden Globes Anne went for a straightened sleek crop which draws attention to her beautiful hazel eyes.

If you want to recreate her sleek pixie crop then just follow these tips from Nicky Clarke:

1. Blow-dry the hair forward.

2. Blow dry away from the hair line to create a side swept look.

3. Section the hair, and straighten small sections using DesiRED ceramic straighteners. This thin plate ceramic straightener is perfect for short-styles.

Short hair can be hard to straighten unless you have mini versions that can reach all those small sections. DesiRED's ceramic straighteners are perfect for the job!

DesiRED Ceramic Straighteners
RRP: £79.99
Available from Nicky Clarke

14/01/2013
