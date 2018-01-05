>
Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles
Adele's bouffant beehive was a real show stopper - and we wanna know how to get the same look.

And as well as having winning make-up and gorgeous hair the star also won the Golden Globe for best song for Skyfall.

If, like us you want a beehive like Adele's then follow these simple steps from stylist Sophie Grant to Beehive perfection:

1. For best results start with hair that has already been curled and backcombed - it will mean the hair is easier to work with. Create a side parting at the front of your hair and section it at the front.
2. Then brush the hair back to one side.
3. Fasten it in place with kirby grips.
4. Smooth hair into a pony tail.
5. Using your other hand twist the pony tail in on itself, rolling around fingers to give it volume and form and secure with pins.
6. Take one of your front sections backwards and pin into place.




14/01/2013
