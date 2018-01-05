>
>
>
Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles
  
We can't get enough of Kelly Osbourne's Palma Violet hair. Swept into old school Hollywood waves and set with plenty of hairspray Kelly Osbourne always gives retro glamour a modern twist.

Those emerald earrings set off her candy hair colour perfectly - we wish we could get away with purple hair!

If you're feeling brave enough to go violet then ask your colourist to lighten your hair first so that you can have a more vibrant colour.

If you're doing it yourself try Crazy Colour's Hot Purple temporary hair dye to give your locks an intense colour hit.


Crazy Color Hot Purple
RRP: £3.99
Available from Attitude Clothing

14/01/2013
