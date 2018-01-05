- Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles

In this article



















We can't get enough of Kelly Osbourne 's Palma Violet hair . Swept into old school Hollywood waves and set with plenty of hairspray Kelly Osbourne always gives retro glamour a modern twist.Those emerald earrings set off her candy hair colour perfectly - we wish we could get away with purple hair If you're feeling brave enough to go violet then ask your colourist to lighten your hair first so that you can have a more vibrant colour.If you're doing it yourself try Crazy Colour's Hot Purple temporary hair dye to give your locks an intense colour hit.