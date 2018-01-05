>
>
>
Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles
  
Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles
Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles


Jessica Alba's barnet wowed on the red carpet with her Hollywood glamour wave and dip-dye inspired colour.

The best thing about achieving this style? No need for bleach...just hair extensions!

Lucinda says to get Jessica's sex siren look just follow these steps:

1. Using clip-in extensions that are two shades lighter than your root colour, clip in the hair using extension clips, and section the hair into four no higher than eye level to ensure the hair looks thick and natural.

2. Once the hair is clipped in securely, part your hair in a deep side parting and pull to one side. Using kirby grips at the back of the hair to clip into place.

3. To achieve the glamour wave, using a curling wand, take the lengths in two-inch sections, wrapping the hair around the wand. Once complete, using your fingers, brush through the curls to soften the look and spray with hairspray.



14/01/2013
05/01/2018
Holly Fulton catwalk video
