Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles

Eva Longoria's high volume bouffant certainly caught our eye.



The secret to getting this look down pat is all in the art of backcombing. Sophie Grant says:



Brush 1.Brush hair then take a small section from the crown of the head. Using a tail comb brush down the length of the 2.Using a tail comb brush down the length of the hair towards the roots. Continue to comb down the length of the 3.Continue to comb down the length of the hair to create volume - the more times you go over the same section the more volume you will add to the hair 4. Continue to back comb in small sections. Brush out some of the volume at the roots, taking care not to brush your curls.



Once you have created that va va voom volume simply sweep back the 5.Brush out some of the volume at the roots, taking care not to brush your curls.Once you have created that va va voom volume simply sweep back the hair from the front and smooth down the sides and pin into place at the back to create a smooth shape with plenty of attitude.



