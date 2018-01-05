In this article



















Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles

Claire Dane's hair was tousled, shaggy and sexy for the Golden Globes - and why not!







Celebrity hair extension expert



1. Starting with damp hair, applying a handful of mouse throughout and brush through. Section into your desired parting, and turning your hair upside down, blast with a hairdryer.



2. Once the hair is almost dry, flip your head back over and taking a round barrel brush, splitting the hair into sections starting at the bottom, focus the heat from your hairdryer as you take direct the brush down to the ends and rotating the hair round it at the ends. Continue this technique throughout.



Best of all it doesn't weigh down your hair and leaves it feeling super soft.



Bumble and Bumble Finishing Spray

RRP: £21.50

Available from Space NK



