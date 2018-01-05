>
Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles
Claire Dane's hair was tousled, shaggy and sexy for the Golden Globes - and why not!

She went for a soft blow dry to team with her striking red dress, with the addition of extensions to give that extra thickness and movement! Essential to any red carpet look.

Celebrity hair extension expert Lucinda Ellery says to get Claire Dane's I-don't-care-hair simply follow these steps:

1. Starting with damp hair, applying a handful of mouse throughout and brush through. Section into your desired parting, and turning your hair upside down, blast with a hairdryer.

2. Once the hair is almost dry, flip your head back over and taking a round barrel brush, splitting the hair into sections starting at the bottom, focus the heat from your hairdryer as you take direct the brush down to the ends and rotating the hair round it at the ends. Continue this technique throughout.

3. Once you have achieved a bountiful wave, blast the hairdryer on a cold setting to set the hair in place, and to finish, use your fingers to roughen up the roots and ends, and spray with hairspray.
To get her high shine we love Bumble and Bumble's Shine On (and on) Finishing Spray. Not only does it calm down any pesky flyaway hairs, it gives your locks a glossiness that demands adoration.

Best of all it doesn't weigh down your hair and leaves it feeling super soft.

RRP: £21.50
14/01/2013
