In this article



















Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles

Jennifer Garner might usually be running around as a yummy mummy most of the time but she sure knows how to do glamour when the occasion calls for it.



With her hubby Ben Affleck picking up a Golden Globe for his film Argo, she had to be on form and so did her hair.



Jennifer swept her hair into a low relaxed bun with a few sexy strands for bed head appeal. Keeping her hair soft but sexy always works and as usual she's kept her make-up low key.



Here's how to get the look:



1. Back comb the hair gently.



2. Smooth hair into a low bun and pull some strands of hair forward at the front and tong gently.



3. Set with hairspray.







