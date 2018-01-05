>
Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles
Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles
Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles


Jennifer Garner might usually be running around as a yummy mummy most of the time but she sure knows how to do glamour when the occasion calls for it.

With her hubby Ben Affleck picking up a Golden Globe for his film Argo, she had to be on form and so did her hair.

Jennifer swept her hair into a low relaxed bun with a few sexy strands for bed head appeal. Keeping her hair soft but sexy always works and as usual she's kept her make-up low key.

Here's how to get the look:

1. Back comb the hair gently.

2. Smooth hair into a low bun and pull some strands of hair forward at the front and tong gently.

3. Set with hairspray.

14/01/2013
