>
>
>
Essentials
Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles
  
Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles
In this article

Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles


Lucy Lui's epic fishtail plait has revived our love for this trend.

She's started the braid at the top of her head and continued it down to be worn on one side - and let's be honest - it looks amazing.

For a simple way to nail this trend just follow stylist Sophie Grants top tips:


1. Divide your hair into a side parting and take the whole length of your hair over to one side.
2. Begin by splitting the hair into two sections.
3. Take a small piece of hair from the outside of one of the two main sections and bring it to the inside of the opposite section.
4. Then take a small piece of hair from the outside of the other section and bring it to the inside of the opposite section, then pull tight.
5. Keep taking small pieces from each side into the inside of each section to develop the inverted braided pattern.
6. Keep going until you reach the end and finish by tying the hair with a clear elastic band.
7. Fishtail braids look best with a slept-in look so tease the braid by pulling out some strands for a more textured look.

14/01/2013
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your lovePerfect baby names for February
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         