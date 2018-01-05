In this article



















Golden Globes 2013: The best hairstyles

Lucy Lui's epic fishtail plait has revived our love for this trend.



She's started the braid at the top of her head and continued it down to be worn on one side - and let's be honest - it looks amazing.



For a simple way to nail this trend just follow stylist Sophie Grants top tips:



1. Divide your 1.Divide your hair into a side parting and take the whole length of your hair over to one side. Begin by splitting the 2.Begin by splitting the hair into two sections. Take a small piece of 3.Take a small piece of hair from the outside of one of the two main sections and bring it to the inside of the opposite section. Then take a small piece of 4.Then take a small piece of hair from the outside of the other section and bring it to the inside of the opposite section, then pull tight. 5. Keep taking small pieces from each side into the inside of each section to develop the inverted braided pattern. Keep going until you reach the end and finish by tying the 6.Keep going until you reach the end and finish by tying the hair with a clear elastic band. 7. Fishtail braids look best with a slept-in look so tease the braid by pulling out some strands for a more textured look.

