In this article





















































Goth Clothing | Gothic Street Style



Goth Clothing | Gothic Street Style Whether you like it or loathe it you have to admit that there is something fascinating about goth clothing and gothic style.



In homage to this controversial alternative scene, we hit the streets of Camden to bring you the edgiest looks, most outrageous



Customization is key to this look goth clothing with nearly every one of these girls putting their own personal twist on classic items.



It's all about individual expression and personality for goth clothing and gothic style. Goth girls use literally every inch of their bodies to create their look and make their style statements.



Tartan, leopard prints, checks and packet after packet of



And who could forget the



Feast your eyes on our first collection of goth clothing and gothic street style 2011.





Whether you like it or loathe it you have to admit that there is something fascinating about goth clothing and gothic style.In homage to this controversial alternative scene, we hit the streets of Camden to bring you the edgiest looks, most outrageous hair -dos and bold body art in true gothic style.Customization is key to this look goth clothing with nearly every one of these girls putting their own personal twist on classic items.It's all about individual expression and personality for goth clothing and gothic style. Goth girls use literally every inch of their bodies to create their look and make their style statements.Tartan, leopard prints, checks and packet after packet of hair dye - this look is a whole lot more than drowning yourself in black.And who could forget the piercings and tattoos? Goth girls boast some of the most elaborate body bling and inspiring ink - a high pain threshold is a massive bonus when working gothic style.Feast your eyes on our first collection of goth clothing and gothic street style 2011.