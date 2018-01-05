>
>
>
Spring - Summer
Goth Clothing | Gothic Street Style
  
Copy Kez's Look
In this article

Copy Kez's Look


Copy Kez's Look

For her accesories Kez has taken a kids Pirates of the Caribbean scarf and turned it into a quirky accessory! Her Emily Strange Shoes are great too.
Fashion Editor
28/10/2011
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         