Spring - Summer
Copy Carol's Look
Tiny tartan skirt, tights, studs, buckles, a whole load of black. Carol's still rocking the sexy punk school-girl look at 62!

The boots are from a charity shop, and she customised her own plain black jacket with a Wednesday 13 badge, as well as wearing a Wednesday 13 watch. Try eBay for similar necklaces and quirky accessories for insanely low prices.
Fashion Editor
28/10/2011
Tags Spring - Summer
