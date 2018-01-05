In this article





















































Copy Carol's Look Tiny tartan skirt, tights, studs, buckles, a whole load of black. Carol's still rocking the sexy punk school-girl look at 62!



Tiny tartan skirt, tights, studs, buckles, a whole load of black. Carol's still rocking the sexy punk school-girl look at 62!The boots are from a charity shop, and she customised her own plain black jacket with a Wednesday 13 badge, as well as wearing a Wednesday 13 watch. Try eBay for similar necklaces and quirky accessories for insanely low prices.