Copy Nicole's Look

Spring - Summer
Goth Clothing | Gothic Street Style
  
Nicole's bag is from Accessorize, everything else is Topshop, including those little lovelies on her feet (£38.00 Topshop)

Want leggings like these? Check out boohoo.com, ranging from £12.00-£25.00 with faux-leathers, metallic look and python prints whether you're feeling rebellious or want something a little different they've got it.
28/10/2011
Spring - Summer
