In this article





















































Anne 33, a Freelance Graphic Designer from Norway

Anne 33, a Freelance Graphic Designer from Norway Anne wears:



Leggings: Ebay

Belt: a Festival Stall

Shoes:a shop in Belgium

Jacket: is second hand which she customized herself!





Leggings: EbayBelt: a Festival StallShoes:a shop in BelgiumJacket: is second hand which she customized herself!