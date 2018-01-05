>
Grammy Awards 2013: The best and worst dressed

 
Last night's Grammy Awards was the debuted the brand new dress code rules that asked guests to dress in a more demure way.

The new dress code asked guests to cover "bare fleshy under curves of the buttocks and buttock crack" as well as keeping "bare sides or under curvature of the breasts" under wraps.

But what could and couldn't be on show was just the half of it. The dress code also stated that "sheer see-through clothing that could possibly expose female breast nipples" was forbidden too - but it seems that some of the stars didn't get the memo!

There were plenty of interpretations of the new fashion rules - with varying results.

From Miley Cyrus' nipple slip to Katy Perry's boob busting dress and Rihanna's gorgeous red gown - we've rounded up the fashion winners and losers of this year's Grammy Awards.

First up is Taylor Swift - who gets style points galore for this chic white frock with metallic edging.

11/02/2013
