Grammy Awards 2013: The best and worst dressed

Jenny Lopez turned up at the Grammy Awards doing a bit of an Angelina Jolie - choosing a leg, getting it out and keeping it out all night.



We're not sure this dress does her any favours, yes it show off her toned thighs but doesn't do much else.



Kudos for the gold cuff heels - those we can get on board with but as for the frock, for us it's a fashion fail. Sorry Jen.







Love J-Lo's dress? She looks hot! No - she looks bad.