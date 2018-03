In this article



















Grammy Awards 2013: The best and worst dressed

Florence Welch also had a bit of leg on show at the Grammy Awards last night, but her dress was definitely more about the dinosaur spikes than anything else.



We have to give Florence style points for going green in this shimmering emerald shade - it looks incredible with her auburn hair, but as for those spike details - we have to say we kinda like the quirkiness.



Go Flo!





