Grammy Awards 2013: The best and worst dressed

Katy Perry defied the new dress code rules by showing off her impressive cleavage.



The mint ice-cream hue of this skin tight frock is a bit too sickly for our taste - but that embellished neckline is definitely one to remember.



However, despite trying to heat things up by flaunting her curves, this shade of frosty green has left us cold.



