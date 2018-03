In this article



















Grammy Awards 2013: The best and worst dressed

Janelle Monae rocked up to the Grammy's in this head-turning tux and heels combo.



Usually we love a bit of fashion forward gender play on the red carpet - and women working suits always scores some style points, but we're not sure if this time it really quite works.



Maybe that hat is one step too far?



What do you think?





Is Janelle's outfit working out for you? Oh yes! No way!