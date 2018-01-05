In this article



















Grammy Awards 2013: The best and worst dressed

Adele opted for a vintage style print as oppose to one of her many long black dresses - and it's great to see her in some colour!



Hell, it's even a shock.



We're not sure if the cut of this dress is quite working out for Adele - that neckline is a bit too severe - but perhaps she was just trying to stick to the new dress code?



We have to admit this shape really shows off an amazing post baby waist, but it's kinda prim for Adele. She's even waving like the Queen.



Like Adele's vintage look? She rocks it! Not so sure...