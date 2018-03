In this article



















Grammy Awards 2013: The best and worst dressed

Miley Cyrus. We have one question. What are you wearing?



We're sorry, but this dress is not doing it for us. The fact that her side boobs are buldging out (she even had a nipple slip) is a kinda hint that that the dress isn't working for her.



There's too much going on - the snake pattern, the sheer overlay, the train.



Keep it simple next time Miley,



Is Miley's look doing it for you? Hell no! Hell yes!