Gwyneth Paltrow looks hot at Hugo Boss in leather dress
Gwyneth Paltrow's leather dressGwyneth Paltrow sizzled at the Madrid launch of her Hugo Boss fragrance, Boss Nuit Pour Femme, dressed in a sultry leather frock.
The Oscar winning mum of two made an entrance in her designer leather dress which showed off her slight frame.
The trick to pulling off a leather look is to keep the accessories simple - and Gwyneth knows how it's done.
With a simple pair of patent stilettos and a solitary bangle, minimal make-up and clear nails, Gwyneth lets the leather do the talking.
We love this pared down look which says "I mean business" with a sexy twist.
Oh Gwyneth, will you ever stop getting things right?
If you want to make like Gwyn' and rock this look we've got all you need - straight from the British high street.
Ursula Dewey
30/10/2012
