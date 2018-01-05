In this article











Gwyneth Paltrow: Get the look

When it comes to copying GP chic - less is always more.



Beautiful, low key, slightly tousled hair, teamed with a rose blush and a knock out leather dress is pretty much all you need.



We love this leather number from Urban Code which mimics the above-the-knee length and capped sleeves of Gwyneth's designer dress.



Team this with a pair of patent stilettos like these ones from ASOS - their own collection of heels is out of this world. Bookmark it now!



Finally rouge your cheeks with this powder blush from MAC - we love it most in Ambering Rose - the perfect shade for adding some warmth to winter skin.



Finally - finish with a fragrance - Hugo Boss Nuit of course! Gwyneth's fave. Naturally.





