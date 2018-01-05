>
>
>
Essentials
Gwyneth Paltrow looks hot at Hugo Boss in leather dress
  
Gwyneth Paltrow: Get the look
In this article

Gwyneth Paltrow: Get the look


When it comes to copying GP chic - less is always more.

Beautiful, low key, slightly tousled hair, teamed with a rose blush and a knock out leather dress is pretty much all you need.

We love this leather number from Urban Code which mimics the above-the-knee length and capped sleeves of Gwyneth's designer dress.

Team this with a pair of patent stilettos like these ones from ASOS - their own collection of heels is out of this world. Bookmark it now!

Finally rouge your cheeks with this powder blush from MAC - we love it most in Ambering Rose - the perfect shade for adding some warmth to winter skin.

Finally - finish with a fragrance - Hugo Boss Nuit of course! Gwyneth's fave. Naturally.



30/10/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         