Heidi Klum looks hot in chic black outfit 

When it comes to the art of looking hot as a yummy mummy,



The 39-year-old model was seen strutting her stuff in this chic black outfit which proves that layering is the chicest thing to be seen wearing this season.



An LA winter doesn't require a big winter jacket so trans-seasonal layering has become quite an art form.



We're obsessed with these clean lines and the use of different textures to add some interest to her look, so we've taken to the streets to find a high street alternative that's all kinds of Klum cool.



