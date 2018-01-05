Heidi Klum: Get the Look

Heidi's height means that she can get away with wearing a long length blazer - which makes this long legged beauty appear even taller - especially when teamed with those OMG heels.



We've fallen hard for this long line blazer from Reiss - it's on sale too!



Team this with a slouchy black jumper like this one from Alice + Olivia. For a dark denim look try these jeans from Lee Cooper and pair with these sexy Aldo booties!



Finally if you're dedicated to the details then get a hold of this cute necklace from Nordstrom to make like Heidi Klum.



