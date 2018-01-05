>
>
>
Heidi Klum looks hot in chic black outfit
  
Heidi Klum: Get the Look
Heidi Klum: Get the Look


Heidi's height means that she can get away with wearing a long length blazer - which makes this long legged beauty appear even taller - especially when teamed with those OMG heels.

We've fallen hard for this long line blazer from Reiss - it's on sale too!

Team this with a slouchy black jumper like this one from Alice + Olivia. For a dark denim look try these jeans from Lee Cooper and pair with these sexy Aldo booties!

Finally if you're dedicated to the details then get a hold of this cute necklace from Nordstrom to make like Heidi Klum.



02/01/2013
Latest… 05/01/2018
