>
>
>
Essentials

Helen Flanagan shows off boobs in hot LBD

 
Helen Flanagan shows off boobs in hot LBD
In this article
Helen Flanagan shows off boobs in hot LBD

Helen Flanagan shows off boobs in hot LBD

Helen Flanagan rocked up at the Military Awards last night in a head turning LBD where she showed off her boobs.

There's no doubt that her chest gained a lot of attention during her time on I'm A Celebrity but even post jungle it seems Helen isn't ready to start covering them up.

We love the cut of this dress - and it suits her hour glass figure perfectly - but we have to say that even with the pearl necklace and red nail varnish the amount of cleavage on show took away from an overall classy outfit. Remember Helen less is more!

At times we were worried a nip might pop out - but thankfully her dress held her place all evening.

We have to say we love this look - even if we'd pair it with a red lip rather than sickly pink, so we've found some wardrobe essentials to help you get Helen's hot LBD look - just in time for a festive outing!





07/12/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsNaturally beautiful celebrities
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         