Get the look: Helen Flanagan

To get Helen Flanagan's look without freezing off your nips this winter go for this cute bodycon LBD from Coast - it's still super sexy and figure hugging but it'll contain your cleavage for a more sophisticated approach than Helens'.



Then team it with some chic nude accessories.



We're in love with this nude clutch from Dorothy Perkins and these cute as can be peep toes from ASOS - just make sure to paint those nails a shocking red like this vibrant hue from Essie.



And last but not least a pearl necklace! Super simple, super sexy!









