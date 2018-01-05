>
>

Hot or Not | Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012

 
Hot or Not | Screen Actors Guild Awards
In this article
Hot or Not | Screen Actors Guild Awards

Hot or Not | Screen Actors Guild Awards

Sometimes an awards ceremony can resemble more of a frocky horror show than the red carpet.

We're sad to say that The Screen Actors Guild Awards was one of them.

Although there were some solid efforts  we just couldn't help but feel a little let down by some of our favourite celebs (or their stylists!).

From leather to lace, looking at our television sets we briefly thought the Screen Actors Guild Awards was an episode of What Not To Wear.

But this time it's not up to us, we want to know what you guys think. We've put together some of the most *eek* worthy outfits of the awards so you can tell us...

Who's hot, and who's not!

31/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Celebrity Men with Glasses
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         