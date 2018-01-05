>
Hot or Not | Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
  
Lea Michele
Little Miss Lea is pulling out all the stops for the 2012 Awards season.

First her shimmering number for the Golden Globes and now this vampish Versace over the shoulder gown with dramatic train - and that powerful pout is an accessory of its own.

But has her split-to-the-hip, figure hugging dress got your pulse racing, or is that "sultry" pose and thigh flashing just a bit too much?


Hot or Not?
Hot
Not

31/01/2012
