>
>
Hot or Not | Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
  
Busy Philipps
In this article

Busy Philipps


Busy Philipps

Busy by name, busy by fashion nature.

We all love a bit of boho, but wearing a tie-dye dress on the red carpet is surely the most obvious of no no's.

This ill-fitting dress dress would be a beauty running through the fields, or floating across the beach - but next to Hollywood royalty it just doesn't quite match up.

But what do you think?


Hot or Not?
Hot
Not

31/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationshipsFoods that you can easily grow at home
100 baby names fit for a royalTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         