In this article







































Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne Kelly, Kelly, Kelly *shake of the head*.



Even though that



We're loving the embellished shoulder detail but a tie-around belt? We don't think so.

Hot or Not? Hot Not Kelly, Kelly, Kelly *shake of the head*.Even though that hair -colour has really grown on us, this outfit cannot be saved.We're loving the embellished shoulder detail but a tie-around belt? We don't think so.