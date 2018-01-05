|
Hot or Not | Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Angelina Jolie
Angelina JolieShe may have managed to get the one and only Brad Pitt to put a ring on it but has she managed to pull off yet another red carpet hit this time round?
In our opinion, we think we can safely say no.
We've always said Angelina Jolie would look amazing even if she was wearing a bin bag but that's until we saw her wearing one... now we're not too sure.
Maria Bell
31/01/2012
