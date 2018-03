In this article







































Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco The colour of this dress is to die for.



A strong mint green is a great colour to work into your wardrobe for this spring/summer and we admire Cuoco for bringing this silk organza gown by Romona Kevez to the red carpet.



But is it only a step away from a 'My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding' moment?



You decide...



