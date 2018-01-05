>
>
Hot or Not | Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
  
Emily Blunt
In this article

Emily Blunt


Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt gave anyone in the bizz a run for their money with her passion for fashion in her first hit role in The Devil Wears Prada, but has she managed to pick up a few tricks of the trade?

We're green with envy from this high-impact Oscar De La Renta gown!

But has it got you hatching plans for how you will get your hands on it or are you just feeling nauseous?


Hot or Not?
Hot
Not

31/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         