Hot or Not | Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Emily Blunt
Emily BluntEmily Blunt gave anyone in the bizz a run for their money with her passion for fashion in her first hit role in The Devil Wears Prada, but has she managed to pick up a few tricks of the trade?
We're green with envy from this high-impact Oscar De La Renta gown!
But has it got you hatching plans for how you will get your hands on it or are you just feeling nauseous?
Maria Bell
31/01/2012
