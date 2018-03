In this article







































Guiliana Rancic

Guiliana Rancic Going for the bold and bright, Guiliana Rancic packed a punch in this scarlet



The geometic necklace and dramatic colour could make this dress a serious contender for the style crown in our books - but the question still stands...



Is it hot or not?



Hot or Not? Hot Not Going for the bold and bright, Guiliana Rancic packed a punch in this scarlet Basil Soda dress.The geometic necklace and dramatic colour could make this dress a serious contender for the style crown in our books - but the question still stands...Is it hot or not?