>
>
>
Essentials

How to become a fashion designer

How to become a fashion designer

Want to learn how to become a fashion designer? © iStockphto - How to become a fashion designer
Want to learn how to become a fashion designer? © iStockphto
Ever wondered how to become a fashion designer? If you spend your days lusting over the latest runway collections or inventing new ways to wear clothes, then a career in fashion designing could be for you. By Natalie Wagstaff

Notoriously competitive, being a fashion designer is a dream job which can take you all over the world, introduce you to the rich and famous fashion pack, all while fulfilling your creative potential.

If you want to know how to become a fashion designer than read on and remember that even international designer labels have small beginnings. Ralph Lauren started life as a small line of ties, and Helmut Lang was inspired to turn to fashion designing when searching for the perfect t-shirt.

Designer for www.il2l.com, Alex Murray says: “I love that I can be creative every day in my job and that no day is ever the same, sometimes I’m in the office designing and sometimes I’m out doing research at the shops.

"The best thing about being a fashion designer is seeing a sample develop from my initial ideas through development and then see the bulk order in the warehouse and the style on the website!”

No wonder so many of us dream of a career in fashion - so we’ve spoken to fashion experts and industry insiders to find out how to become a fashion designer.




  
Fashion Editor
14/10/2011
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!The massive rose gold trend
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         