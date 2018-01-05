How to become a fashion designer Want to learn how to become a fashion designer? © iStockphto Ever wondered how to become a fashion designer? If you spend your days lusting over the latest runway collections or inventing new ways to wear clothes, then a career in fashion designing could be for you. By Natalie Wagstaff



Notoriously competitive, being a fashion designer is a dream job which can take you all over the world, introduce you to the rich and famous fashion pack, all while fulfilling your creative potential.



If you want to know how to become a fashion designer than read on and remember that even international designer labels have small beginnings. Ralph Lauren started life as a small line of ties, and Helmut Lang was inspired to turn to fashion designing when searching for the perfect t-shirt.



Designer for www.il2l.com, Alex Murray says: “I love that I can be creative every day in my job and that no day is ever the same, sometimes I’m in the office designing and sometimes I’m out doing research at the shops.



"The best thing about being a fashion designer is seeing a sample develop from my initial ideas through development and then see the bulk order in the warehouse and the style on the website!” No wonder so many of us dream of a career in fashion - so we’ve spoken to fashion experts and industry insiders to find out how to become a fashion designer.







