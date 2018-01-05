How to become a fashion designer Get creative Sketch away © Stockbyte Organise yourself. Create your own personal design portfolios and sketch books so you can keep all your work together and have easy access mood boards, designs and sources of inspiration.



Keep on adding, adjusting and editing your work so it remains as up to date as possible. Learn how to understand colours and how to blend them so that they look appealing.



Alex Murray, a designer for I Love 2 Love (www.il2l.com) says: “Most companies will ask you to do a small project which is a great way of adding some more focused projects to your portfolio - it may be an idea to do this off your own back anyway to constantly be adding new current stuff to your portfolio and show how enthusiastic you are.”



It’s also a good idea to brush up on any sewing and pattern-making skills so that when it comes to it, you are not fazed by a sewing machine. Proper knowledge of these skills will also help you understand the entire process of garment making - vital for any fashion designer.



Madame Roh, Russian designer and the founder of ROHMIR, admits that she would experiment at home by cutting and sewing old curtains to make beautiful lace dresses for her dolls. Everyone has to start somewhere.





