How to become a fashion designer

Get technical
 

Design software knowledge will help
If you can tear yourself away from online shopping, or browsing your favourite online magazine, your computer can actually help you a great deal in learning some of the skills that you need to become a fashion designer.

Computer software like CAD, Adobe Photoshop, and Illustrator are very useful pieces of technology - when you know how to use them.

They can transfer hand sketches to the computer and allow you to design virtual models around them, so that later you can even make modifications with prototypes.

Knowledge of such design related software programmes is vital for fashion designing.




  
  
14/10/2011
