Essentials
How to become a fashion designer

How to become a fashion designer

 

Apply to a design school
 

Get trained
Get trained © Pixland
If you think you have the creativity, talent and drive to become a fashion designer, then what’s stopping you? Do your research on the best fashion and design schools, and start applying.

The Director of the Fashion Department at Parsons School of Design in Paris, Carol Mongo says: “We can’t teach you how to be creative - you have to bring your creativity to us and let us lead you on your way.”

Fashion design courses involve studying the marketing, merchandising and manufacturing of garments.

Some of today’s fashion greats went to the following schools:

London College of Fashion

Graduates include Jimmy Choo, Linda Bennett of LK Bennett, Sarah Harris - fashion journalist.

St. Martins School of Art and Design

Graduates include Paul Smith, Lucian Freud, Matthew Williamson, Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen and John Galliano.

Westminster University 

Graduates include Christopher Bailey, creative director of Burberry.




  
  
Fashion Editor
14/10/2011
Essentials
Latest… 05/01/2018
