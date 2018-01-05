How to become a fashion designer Apply to a design school

Get trained © Pixland If you think you have the creativity, talent and drive to become a fashion designer, then what’s stopping you? Do your research on the best fashion and design schools, and start applying.



The Director of the Fashion Department at Parsons School of Design in Paris, Carol Mongo says: “We can’t teach you how to be creative - you have to bring your creativity to us and let us lead you on your way.”



Fashion design courses involve studying the marketing, merchandising and manufacturing of garments.



Some of today’s fashion greats went to the following schools:



London College of Fashion



Graduates include Jimmy Choo, Linda Bennett of LK Bennett, Sarah Harris - fashion journalist.



St. Martins School of Art and Design



Graduates include Paul Smith, Lucian Freud, Matthew Williamson, Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen and John Galliano.



Westminster University



Graduates include Christopher Bailey, creative director of Burberry.





