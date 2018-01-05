How to become a fashion designer Make connections

Connections help no matter which industry you are in. So make as many connections as you can in the fashion industry and even in the related fields like photographers, people in advertising, stylists and so on.



Fashion designer Madame Roh tells us how her modelling career provided her with contacts in the fashion industry.



“I modelled for fashion houses such as Ferre, Ungaro, Lacroix, Valentino and Trussardi and worked at Haute Couture House A Ma Cher as co-designer, specialising on dress and costume design.



I learnt how to make patterns, saw and cut at the Parisian ateliers, whilst working hand in hand with John Galliano and Madeleine Vionnet.” Once you know one person it often leads to another connection, which in turn can open more doors and more opportunities.







