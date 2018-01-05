How to become a fashion designer

How to become a fashion designer Expert advice Want to have your own fashion show? © Hemera Fashion designer Victoria Rangayah, says “Have a clear vision of what you want to do, believe in yourself, do lots of hard work, learn how to fall and get up again, take criticism on board, see your mistakes and learn from them, never give up.”



If you can handle pressure and still perform excellently you are bound to be successful. You need to be a dreamer, you need to be inquisitive and you need to have the passion to keep you driven through the hard times.



The designers at Belles of London advise: “Never think that it will be easy no matter how talented you are, you need vision, determination and the ability to adapt to constructive criticism.”



For creating your own line, a lot of perseverance, time and labour are required.

The Belles of London girls say, “You need a good business sense to be ready for your own label. It’s best to learn from working with other labels first.”







