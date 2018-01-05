How to wear shorts - spring fashion trends explained for any age

In this article









Though it may not seem like it 90% of the time, spring is most definitely around the corner; in fact that may even have been a ray of sunshine trying to escape from that thick blanket of cloud just now...



When spring makes its yearly debut, summer is sure to make a bright and startling appearance when we least expect it; when the thought of casting off woolly knits and thick opaques seems like torture and you suddenly realise it’s been five months since you partook in any form of exercise...



So we at SoFeminine decided to offer a helping hand. Think of it as a pink post-it note, there to remind you that soon winter will be long gone and it’ll be time to break out the spring/summer 10



Shorts are back.



There, we said it. No wrapping anyone in



But rather than grope at your legs in despair and resign yourself to skinnies in what may be the hottest summer yet, (though whatever happened to that barbecue summer last year?) have a look at our guide to shorts for all ages.





Images: Viktor & Rolf, Paris s/s 2010, © Alfred/SIPA

Costume National, Paris s/s 2010, © Lydie/SIPA

Cacharel, Paris s/s 2010

Karl Lagerfeld, Paris s/s 2010, © Chesnot/SIPA

Twenty8Twelve, s/s 2010, © Hordie/Rex

Unique, London s/s 2010, © Lta/wenn.com/SIPA

Jasper Conran, London s/s 2010, © Hordie/Rex/SIPA













