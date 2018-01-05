>
>
>
Spring - Summer

How to wear shorts - spring fashion trends explained for any age

Photo 1/5 
Spring/summer 2010 trends - the short
In this article
Spring/summer 2010 trends - the short

- How to work the spring/summer shorts trend whatever your age

Though it may not seem like it 90% of the time, spring is most definitely around the corner; in fact that may even have been a ray of sunshine trying to escape from that thick blanket of cloud just now...

When spring makes its yearly debut, summer is sure to make a bright and startling appearance when we least expect it; when the thought of casting off woolly knits and thick opaques seems like torture and you suddenly realise it’s been five months since you partook in any form of exercise...

So we at SoFeminine decided to offer a helping hand. Think of it as a pink post-it note, there to remind you that soon winter will be long gone and it’ll be time to break out the spring/summer 10 trends.

Shorts are back.

There, we said it. No wrapping anyone in cotton wool around here. The tricky trend that sends most women into a panic was seen all over the catwalks; cargo hotpants at Balenciaga, leather at Hermes, YSL and Chloe, organza at Valentino, palm tree print at Prada (say that four times quickly) and metallic at Matthew Williamson - shorts are here for the long haul.

But rather than grope at your legs in despair and resign yourself to skinnies in what may be the hottest summer yet, (though whatever happened to that barbecue summer last year?) have a look at our guide to shorts for all ages.


Images:Viktor & Rolf, Paris s/s 2010, © Alfred/SIPA
Costume National, Paris s/s 2010, © Lydie/SIPA
Cacharel, Paris s/s 2010
Karl Lagerfeld, Paris s/s 2010, © Chesnot/SIPA
Twenty8Twelve, s/s 2010, © Hordie/Rex
Unique, London s/s 2010, © Lta/wenn.com/SIPA
Jasper Conran, London s/s 2010, © Hordie/Rex/SIPA
Selene Pearson
09/04/2010
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!The massive rose gold trend
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         