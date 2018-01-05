In this article









How to wear shorts if your in your 30s

As a thirty-something you may well be on familiar terms with your Pilates instructor and we bet you’ve got the buns of steel to prove it, so you and you alone could carry off the silky shorts seen at MaxMara and Valentino.



These are strictly for after dark (and no, we don’t mean wear them as pyjamas): perhaps a cocktail party or a summer wedding. Worn with an oversized boyfriend blazer and white t-shirt or racer-back vest these are, admittedly, for the more adventurous follower of fashion. For a purse friendly version try these H&M shorts for £14.99 - not silk but still pretty!



But trust us when we say that these silky creations are more flattering than their denim counterparts. Don't be tempted to don the 20 deniers! This is a tightless look.



For those long of leg, you could try metallic roman sandals and a pedicure in that latest shade of Jade by Chanel (if you can get your paws on it). For the rest of us, pick espadrilles or wooden wedges as seen at Celine. A word of warning: silken shorts will make your derriere look irresistible. Watch out for wandering hands.



