How to wear shorts if your in your 40s

You’re forty (something) and fabulous and you’re classy then it’s been a long time since you considered hotpants. Like many a style hunter, we’ve looked to Sarah Jessica Parker, or rather Carrie Bradshaw for inspiration.



Remember her strutting in those khaki shorts after getting a brand new pair of replacement Manolos? So, yes, SJP has the legs of a prima ballerina, only better, but khakis are easy to carry off (or should we say Carrie-off) and perhaps the most versatile style of all the shorts family. These Topshop roll up khaki shorts are just £30.



Great for the city when paired with sky-high tan heels, or for a country walk when coupled with plimsolls, or even the beach with some bejeweled sandals. These are the kind and caring shorts, the ones that don’t require you standing in front of your wardrobe with a face like thunder.



Diane Kruger chose a long-sleeved ivory lace top to wear with hers, whilst Jennifer Aniston went classic with a navy vest and flip-flop combo. Chose heels, clogs, flip flops, a blouse or a vest - these shorts don’t discriminate; they’ll welcome almost any pairing and they'll carry all the way through summer.



Khaki cargo shorts Belted pleated satin shorts Land Girl shorts Alexander McQueen Burberry Oasis £495 £175 £32





