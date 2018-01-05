In this article









How to wear shorts if your in your 50s

Hello fifty. Now, we’re not saying you can’t indulge in a little khaki action of your own, but hear us out: we think we may have found your perfect fit.



We’re not heading anywhere near denim town, the thought of Meryl Streep’s dungarees in Mamma Mia is too still all too much, instead we’ve played the classic, tailored glamour card.



Worn with woven sandals or wedge espadrilles and a simple t-shirt these shorts are made for lengthening legs and concealing anything above the knee. Tailored shorts are usually deemed ‘perfect for the office’ and indeed they are: add a sharp jacket or light summer knit jumper and you’re away.



We most like the idea of these being worn on a sunny weekend: throw on a t-shirt, grab a straw bag and go about your daily business in style. Throw on an easy long cardigan in case a pesky cloud floats across the azure sky and if it just happens to contrast with your tailored blue Reiss shorts (£95) then that's just perfect.



