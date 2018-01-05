>
>
>
Spring - Summer
How to wear shorts - spring fashion trends explained
 Photo 5/5 
How to wear shorts if your in your 50s
In this article

How to wear shorts if your in your 50s


Hello fifty. Now, we’re not saying you can’t indulge in a little khaki action of your own, but hear us out: we think we may have found your perfect fit.

We’re not heading anywhere near denim town, the thought of Meryl Streep’s dungarees in Mamma Mia is too still all too much, instead we’ve played the classic, tailored glamour card.

Worn with woven sandals or wedge espadrilles and a simple t-shirt these shorts are made for lengthening legs and concealing anything above the knee. Tailored shorts are usually deemed ‘perfect for the office’ and indeed they are: add a sharp jacket or light summer knit jumper and you’re away.

We most like the idea of these being worn on a sunny weekend: throw on a t-shirt, grab a straw bag and go about your daily business in style. Throw on an easy long cardigan in case a pesky cloud floats across the azure sky and if it just happens to contrast with your tailored blue Reiss shorts (£95) then that's just perfect.

- How to wear shorts if your in your 50s
Pysche slim line shorts Linen cropped shorts Cady slouched crepe shorts
Fullcircle M&S Miu Miu
£50 £12 £350


Selene Pearson
09/04/2010
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures The World's Most Iconic Photographs
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringWinter nail inspiration
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         