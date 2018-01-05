>
>
>
Spring - Summer

Isme's new Diane Von Furstenberg inspired dresses

 
Isme's new Diane Von Furstenberg inspired dresses
In this article
Isme's new Diane Von Furstenberg inspired dresses

Isme's new Diane Von Furstenberg inspired dresses

We, like any other self respecting fashionistas, love Diane Von Furstenberg, like, a lot. Unfortunately our pay checks won't allow us to indulge that passion though!

So, Isme have come to the rescue and designed a new collection of Diane Von Furstenberg inspired dresses for DVF-lovers on a budget.

The collection features Diane Von Furstenberg trademark animal print along with flattering wrap dresses and a super cute lace number.

The low down? We can't get enough of it! Designer looks for less - that's music to our ears!
Abby Driver
10/01/2013
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!The massive rose gold trend
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         