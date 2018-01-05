Isme's new Diane Von Furstenberg inspired dresses
We, like any other self respecting fashionistas, love Diane Von Furstenberg, like, a lot. Unfortunately our pay checks won't allow us to indulge that passion though!
So, Isme have come to the rescue and designed a new collection of Diane Von Furstenberg inspired dresses for DVF-lovers on a budget.
The collection features Diane Von Furstenberg trademark animal print along with flattering wrap dresses and a super cute lace number.
The low down? We can't get enough of it! Designer
looks for less - that's music to our ears!