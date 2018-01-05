In this article













Isme's new Diane Von Furstenberg inspired dresses



Isme's new Diane Von Furstenberg inspired dresses We, like any other self respecting fashionistas, love Diane Von Furstenberg, like, a lot. Unfortunately our pay checks won't allow us to indulge that passion though!



So, Isme have come to the rescue and designed a new collection of Diane Von Furstenberg inspired dresses for DVF-lovers on a budget.



The collection features Diane Von Furstenberg trademark animal print along with flattering wrap dresses and a super cute lace number.



The low down? We can't get enough of it!

