In this article









































January sales must haves: Hervé Léger bandage dress

January sales must haves: Hervé Léger bandage dress



If you’re a fan of the bandage dress then you need one of these beauts in your life. Snap up on of Hervé Légers iconic bandage dresses at 50% off, woo!



Hervé Léger colour-block bandage dress RRP: £890.00 Sale price: £445.00 Available from Net-A-Porter