In this article









































January sales must haves: Marc by Marc Jacobs bag

January sales must haves: Marc by Marc Jacobs bag



We are all kinds of loved up with this preppy leather messenger bag by Marc by Marc Jacobs. It’s got a detachable shoulder strap too, practical!

Marc by Marc Jacobs werdie textured leather messenger bag RRP: £425.00 Sale price: £297.50 Available from Net-A-Porter

