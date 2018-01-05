|
January sales designer must haves: Grab a bargain
|
|
In this article
January sales must haves: J Brand jeans
January sales must haves: J Brand jeans
Every girl needs a pair of cool yet comfy jeans, and these ankle skimming skinnies by J Brand are just that. They’ve used their tried and tested signature stretch denim to ensure a perfect fit.
J Brand 811 cropped mid-rise skinny jeans
RRP: £230.00
Sale price: £115.00
Available from Net-A-Porter
|
Abby Driver
04/01/2013
|
Article Plan January sales designer must haves: Grab a bargain ▼
|