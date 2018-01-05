>
>
>
Essentials
January sales designer must haves: Grab a bargain
  
January sales must haves: J Brand jeans
In this article

January sales must haves: J Brand jeans


January sales must haves: J Brand jeans

Every girl needs a pair of cool yet comfy jeans, and these ankle skimming skinnies by J Brand are just that. They’ve used their tried and tested signature stretch denim to ensure a perfect fit. 
 
J Brand 811 cropped mid-rise skinny jeans
RRP: £230.00
Sale price: £115.00
Available from Net-A-Porter
 
Abby Driver
04/01/2013
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeFoods that you can easily grow at home
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         