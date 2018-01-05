>
January sales designer must haves: Grab a bargain
  
January sales must haves: Valentino leather jacket
Everyone needs a good leather jacket and this one by Red Valentino is simply divine. The billowy ruffles, the puffed shoulders, we love it!
Red Valentino ruffled leather jacket
RRP: £870.00
Sale price: £609.00
Available from Net-A-Porter
Abby Driver
04/01/2013
