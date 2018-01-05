|
January sales designer must haves: Grab a bargain
January sales must haves: Topshop biker jacket
If your budget won’t stretch to Valentino, what about this classic biker jacket from Topshop? A perpetually stylish look with the update of studs, certainly gets our seal of approval.
Studded lapel biker jacket
RRP: £60.00
Sale price: £50.00
Available from Net-A-Porter
Abby Driver
04/01/2013
