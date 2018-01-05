>
>
>
Essentials
January sales designer must haves: Grab a bargain
  
January sales must haves: Topshop biker jacket
In this article

January sales must haves: Topshop biker jacket


January sales must haves: Topshop biker jacket

If your budget won’t stretch to Valentino, what about this classic biker jacket from Topshop? A perpetually stylish look with the update of studs, certainly gets our seal of approval.
Studded lapel biker jacket
RRP: £60.00
Sale price: £50.00
Available from Net-A-Porter 
Abby Driver
04/01/2013
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Ten men who you don’t want to marry This Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         